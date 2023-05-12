The Boston Celtics managed to live for another day. They forced Game 7 by taking the Philadelphia 76ers down on the road, and are one win away from back-to-back trips to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Jayson Tatum took over late in the game after another slow start. Doc Rivers failed to make timely adjustments, and Joel Embiid didn’t even touch the ball in the final five minutes of the game.

Now, the Sixers will travel to a hostile environment and one of the toughest courts in all sports. That’s why Jaylen Brown wants the fans to take it up a notch, as they haven’t been at their best in the playoffs.

Jaylen Brown Calls Out Celtics Fans

“I’m hoping that it’s gonna be loud, and it’s gonna be rocking,” Brown said postgame. “Celtics fans, y’all love to call us out, right? So, I’m gonna call you guys out this time. The energy at the Garden has been OK, at best, all playoffs. Game 7, if you’re there or if you’re not there. If you’re at home, or if you’re at a bar, if you watching down the street at a friend’s house, I don’t care. I need y’all to be up, I need you to come with the energy because we need every bit of it. No excuses. We need everybody. So, I’m calling you guys out. Let’s make sure the Garden is ready to go.”

This Isn’t The First Time He Criticizes Them

Notably, this isn’t the first time that Brown has put Celtics Nation on blast. Months ago, he called them out for the way they react to the team’s losses, calling them ‘toxic:’

“It’s not the whole Celtic fanbase, but it is a part of the fanbase that exists within the Celtic Nation that is problematic. If you have a bad game, they tie it with your personal character,” Brown said. “I definitely think there’s a group or an amount within the Celtic nation that is extremely toxic and does not want to see athletes use their platform, or they just want you to play basketball and entertain and go home. And that’s a problem to me.”

These comments could fuel even more speculation about Brown’s future. He’s eligible to sign a massive deal with the Celtics, but the word around the league is that he’s not that happy in Boston.