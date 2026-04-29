Magic Johnson issues apology to Joel Embiid, Sixers after Philadelphia forces Game 6 vs. Celtics

The Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid aren’t ready to head home just yet. In a gritty display of postseason resilience, the Sixers silenced TD Garden on Tuesday, toppling the Boston Celtics in Game 5 to breathe new life into their playoff run. The performance was so dominant it forced NBA icon Magic Johnson to take a “mulligan” on his earlier series predictions.

“I have to apologize to the Philadelphia 76ers for thinking the series was over after Game 4,” Johnson posted on X. “The 76ers beat the Celtics and were led by the dominant inside play of Joel Embiid, he had 33 points and 8 assists!”

Along with his apology, Johnson was quick to credit the resilience shown by Nick Nurse’s squad against the Celtics on Tuesday night. With the season on the line, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George provided the elite supporting cast Embiid needed to keep the Sixers’ hopes alive.

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Now, the focus shifts back to Broad Street. Maxey sent a clear message to the Philly faithful: they aren’t just looking to compete in Game 6, they’re looking to win. A victory at home would push this series to a do-or-die Game 7 with a trip to the Eastern Conference Semifinals on the line.

Nurse’s game plan draws High praise

While Embiid provided the firepower, Johnson was quick to credit head coach Nick Nurse for outmaneuvering the Celtics‘ coaching staff. Facing a hostile Boston crowd and a championship-caliber roster, Nurse’s defensive adjustments kept the Celtics off-balance all night.

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“My hat goes off to 76ers Coach Nick Nurse, who had an awesome game plan and had his team believing that they could beat the Celtics on the road in Boston!” Johnson added.

Embiid focused on the mission

For a franchise that has been haunted by second-round exits in recent years, this victory feels like a potential turning point. However, despite the momentum shift and the high-profile apologies, Embiid remains locked in.

“I want to do anything I can to win a basketball game,” Embiid said. “I just want to enjoy this moment, being a part of this basketball team that’s trying to accomplish something. I just want to play basketball.“

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The series now shifts back to South Philly for Game 6. For the Sixers, the goal is simple: close it out at home and punch their ticket to the Eastern Conference Semifinals.