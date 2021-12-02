Utah Jazz and Boston Celtics face each other on Friday at Vivint Smart Home Arena for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out the game preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch it live in the US.

Utah Jazz vs Boston Celtics: Predictions, odds, and how to watch 2021/22 NBA Season in the US

Utah Jazz will meet Boston Celtics at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City, on Friday, December 3rd, 2021, at 9:00 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 103rd regular-season game. There are no surprises here as the Boston Celtics are favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 58 direct duels to this day, while the Utah Jazz have celebrated a triumph in 44 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on March 16, 2021, and it ended in a 117-109 win for the Jazz away. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Utah Jazz vs Boston Celtics: Match Information

Date: Friday, December 3rd, 2021

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City

Utah Jazz vs Boston Celtics: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Utah Jazz vs Boston Celtics: Storylines

Utah Jazz have been in decent form in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have three wins and two losses (WWLWL). Meanwhile, Boston Celtics have been in an identical situation recently, winning three of their last five games as well (WWLLW).

The Celtics currently sit in the eighth position of the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.545. While the Jazz are placed in third place of the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.667.

These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to December 8, 1974, and it ended in a 111-101 win for the Celtics.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Utah Jazz vs Boston Celtics in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Utah Jazz and Boston Celtics, to be played on Friday, at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as NBA League Pass in the United States.

Utah Jazz vs Boston Celtics: Predictions And Odds

The oddsmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Utah Jazz vs Boston Celtics matchup.