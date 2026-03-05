Aaron Rodgers confirms retirement rumors update after no progress in talks with Steelers

Aaron Rodgers has addressed the swirling retirement rumors, confirming that he has not yet made a decision about his future in the NFL. While speculation has been widespread, the veteran quarterback also admitted that there has not been much progress on a potential return to the Pittsburgh Steelers, leaving his next move uncertain as the offseason continues.

In an interview on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers clarified his current situation with head coach Mike McCarthy and general manager Omar Khan. “I’ve talked to Mike. I’ve talked to Omar. There’s been no deadline that’s been put in front of me. There’s no contract offer or anything that I’m having to debate between. I’m a free agent and I’m enjoying my time with my wife and enjoying this part of the offseason.”

For Rodgers and his potential suitors, the offseason remains a waiting game. Teams that might be interested in adding a Super Bowl champion quarterback will need to remain patient, while Rodgers continues to weigh his options and enjoy time away from football. The coming weeks will be critical in determining whether he returns to the field or considers retirement after a legendary career.

Aaron Rodgers’ decision is expected soon by Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly expecting a decision from Aaron Rodgers soon, as they aim to plan for the offseason. According to Adam Schefter, the team hopes to have clarity by mid-March in order to make the necessary moves during free agency and prepare for the 2026 Draft.

Aaron Rodgers confirmed retirement decision

During the interview with Pat McAfee, Aaron Rodgers broke his silence with a clear message about retirement and playing for Mike McCarthy. Although the idea of a reunion with the Steelers is appealing, there has been no progress in the talks at all.

