Jimmy Butler, the star of the Golden State Warriors, has made headlines with his trade from the Miami Heat and his impressive contract extension. He has proven to be a key player in the NBA and his new deal reflects his star status.

With a two-year extension worth millions of dollars, he joins Stephen Curry and Draymond Green on a team aiming to solidify its dominance in the Western Conference. This places him among the highest-paid players in the league.

This unexpected move not only highlights his value on the court as the forward but also his ability to generate significant earnings. A bright future is expected for him on his new team, along with a substantial increase in his earnings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is Jimmy Butler’s salary?

Jimmy Butler is not only one of the most well-known and talented players in the basketball league, but also one of the highest-paid until 2025. Currently, his salary is around $48 million with the Golden State Warriors.

Jimmy Butler #10 warms up prior to his debut with the Golden State Warriors against the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on February 08, 2025. (Source: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Sporting News announced that he was traded from the Miami Heat to Stephen Curry‘s team, with an average annual salary of approximately $60.5 million over the next two seasons, meaning his upcoming earnings will be as follows:

Advertisement

2024-25 Season: $48,798,677

2025-26 Season: $54,126,450

2026-27 Season: $58,456,566

He was traded from the Miami Heat on February 6, 2025. As part of this trade, he agreed to a two-year contract extension worth $121 million, which will keep him with the Warriors through the 2026-2027 season.

Advertisement

Before this trade, he was in the final year of a three-year, $146.4 million contract with the Heat, which would have paid him $48.8 million for the 2024-2025 season, as Spotrac and The Playoffs NBA reported.

By waiving his $52 million player option for the 2025-2026 season, he secured the new extension with the Warriors. This contract places him among the highest-paid players in the NBA, according to sources like Sporting News.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jimmy Butler’s career earnings over the years

Jimmy Butler, one of the most prominent players in the NBA, has accumulated substantial earnings throughout his career. During his early years in the league, from 2011 to 2015, he played for the Chicago Bulls and earned approximately $3.5 million.

Jimmy Butler #10 of the Golden State Warriors looks on against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at the United Center on February 08, 2025. (Source: Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Then, from 2015 to 2019, he signed a five-year, $95 million contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves, earning an average of $19 million annually. In 2019, he joined the Miami Heat with a four-year, $142 million contract, with an average annual salary of $35.5 million.

Advertisement

Later, in 2021, he extended his contract with the Heat for three years and $146.4 million, which gave him an average salary of $48.8 million annually until 2024. In 2025, he signed a two-year contract extension valued at $121 million with the Golden State Warriors.

Advertisement

As of February 2025, his total earnings are estimated to exceed $366 million, placing him among the highest-paid players in NBA history. This figure reflects both his talent and his ability to generate income both on and off the court.