Even though he's now one of the best players in the NBA, it hasn't all been easy for Joel Embiid. Get to know what he went through becoming the face of the Philadelphia 76ers.

The past decade has been a wild ride for the Philadelphia 76ers. The team embraced the tanking strategy like no other in NBA history and, while it wasn't always pretty; they did land a franchise centerpiece in Joel Embiid.

Multiple players, negative records, coaches, GMs, and huge questions about the future made it hell for Sixers fans over the years. Now, they've finally put together the championship-contending team they were looking for.

Looking back, it's been a helluva journey for Embiid, the longest-tenured Sixer in the roster. That's why he recently opened up and shared his thoughts on what it's been like to be there from Day 1 of 'The Process'.

NBA News: Joel Embiid Looks Back On His Struggles With The Philadelphia 76ers

"I've been through a lot. I've been through a lot," Embiid said, as quoted by Fadeaway World. "Whether it is you talk about freaking GMs using burner accounts, talking trash on their players. I've always thought I'd have one coach for the rest of my career. Obviously, that changed. I've seen so many players. I remember my first two or three years, we had probably over 80 players in one year. Just guys coming in, guys getting cut. It's hard. It's hard to keep that culture."

"I wouldn't say it's all about me," Embiid added. "Obviously, I've been here the longest. I've been lucky enough to keep going through trade deadlines and not getting traded. But it's not about me. We got a bunch of great people working behind the scenes. Whether it's staff or guys in the arena."

Embiid managed to shut down the critics and proved that he was worth the wait. The Sixers are now on the hunt for a ring after one of the biggest turnarounds in NBA history. The Process is finally complete.