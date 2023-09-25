Despite having multiple NBA stars, Team USA failed to get the job done in the FIBA World Cup. That’s why they could bring in the big guns for the Olympics, and that includes Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid.

Embiid has yet to make a commitment to any national team. Notably, the reigning MVP is currently eligible to play for Cameroon, the United States, and even France.

That’s why the French national team has officially put him on the clock. Apparently, they’ve set an October 10th deadline for him to either commit to them or not.

France Won’t Wait For Embiid

“We never communicated anything official about Joel Embiid,” Federation president Jean-Pierre Siutat said on the Stephen Time show. “There was buzz created from everywhere, and I repeat that I want him to come. However, we made no communication about the fact that he was with us. Today, he is still not with us. We are working on it, we have a firm desire to do it. He knows it.”

This actually makes perfect sense. The French national team is coming off a disappointing performance, so they need to make sure to have players who are 100% committed to them.

Moreover, it’s not like they don’t have any other choice to replace him if he doesn’t want to play there, as they could always lean on Rudy Gobert or reigning No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama.