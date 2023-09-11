Joel Embiid needs just one thing to get the Sixers over the hump

There’s absolutely no denying that Joel Embiid is one of the most talented and impactful players in the NBA. With or without James Harden, he’s been a legit MVP candidate for quite a while.

However, he hasn’t been able to lead his team past the second round of the playoffs, and that’s despite the Sixers organization surrounding him with plenty of talent.

That’s why former Sixth Man of the Year Eddie Johnson believes new Philadelphia 76ers coach Nick Nurse needs to hold him accountable to motivate him to be at his best next season.

Joel Embiid Needs To Be Held Accountable, Says Eddie Johnson

“I think Joel has to stand up and accept everything because he’s getting everything. So if he’s mad about that, I applaud Nick Nurse for putting that out there. Look, dude, you can’t get out of the second round,“ Johnson said on SiriusXM NBA Radio.

“All the stuff you’ve done, you still can’t get out of the second round,” he continued. “So I’m gonna tell you how you can. I think that’s what Joel Embiid needs, he needs to be stimulated.”

At the end of the day, Embiid has always accepted his wrongdoings, but he’s also thrown some teammates under the bus. He’s been given a lot, so now it’s time he gives them back.