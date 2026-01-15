NBA Rumors: Jonathan Kuminga reportedly makes decision on Warriors future

The relationship between Jonathan Kuminga and the Golden State Warriors has been a major talking point since last NBA season. When it seemed like the 23-year-old forward was set to leave the Bay Area, he ultimately stayed with the franchise to fight for a spot on the roster—a role that never truly materialized.

While Kuminga‘s name has constantly been linked to trade rumors, it appears the forward has finally made a decision regarding his future with the Bay Area franchise.

According to a report from ESPN’s Shams Charania, Kuminga has requested a trade from the Warriors. “On the first day he became eligible to be moved, fifth-year forward Jonathan Kuminga demanded a trade away from the Golden State Warriors, league sources told ESPN. Kuminga could not be traded until Thursday, according to the terms of the contract he signed this summer. The trade deadline is Feb. 5,” Charania wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

At the start of the season, it seemed Steve Kerr had found a place for the forward, as he appeared in the Warriors’ first 13 games. However, following some inconsistent performances, the coach opted to move away from him; Kuminga hasn’t played since December 18, when Golden State fell 99-98 to the Suns.

Jonathan Kuminga of the Golden State Warriors drives against the Houston Rockets. (Getty Images)

Kuminga accused of faking injury

After several games on the sidelines, the Warriors recently faced the Oklahoma City Thunder while missing stars Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green. Head coach Steve Kerr had publicly assured that this would be a game where Kuminga would start and see significant playing time.

However, just one hour before tip-off, Kuminga’s name suddenly appeared on the injury report. He ultimately did not play in the contest, which saw a depleted Golden State squad suffer a lopsided 131-94 defeat.

Amid this backdrop, league sources have indicated that the 23-year-old forward may have faked the injury to avoid playing. One anonymous Warriors player reportedly told The Athletic: “I wouldn’t have played either. It’s clear the coach doesn’t believe in him”.

Where could Kuminga land?

Following Kuminga’s reported trade demand, several teams have emerged as potential suitors. The Sacramento Kings remain highly interested, having pursued the forward since last season; DeMar DeRozan and Malik Monk are the names most likely to be included in a potential deal.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers have also surfaced as a strong contender to acquire the young forward’s services as the February 5 trade deadline approaches, with a potential deal with Rui Hachimura. Other teams such as the Dallas Mavericks, the Brooklyn Nets or the Milwaukee Bucks are also in the mix of a possible Kuminga trade.