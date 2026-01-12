Warriors reportedly face defining trade window with a top target in focus and Jonathan Kuminga potentially on the move

The Golden State Warriors are entering a critical stretch that could ultimately define their season, as the NBA trade deadline approaches on February 5. With the front office actively exploring upgrades, the Warriors reportedly have three targets in mind, with one name clearly sitting at the top of their list. A key detail is that Jonathan Kuminga could be included in a potential deal during the current NBA season.

According to Brett Siegel, the Warriors are expected to move Kuminga before the deadline, with multiple teams already monitoring the situation. Siegel reported that the Golden State is evaluating whether it can land the exact value it wants or secure the wing player it believes fits best alongside Stephen Curry. Michael Porter Jr., Trey Murphy III, and Herb Jones are currently viewed as the Warriors’ top three trade targets.

Among those names, Porter Jr. appears to be the primary focus. Siegel noted that Golden State would consider a package built around Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Buddy Hield, and a first-round pick. The uncertainty lies in whether that offer would satisfy the Brooklyn Nets and whether Brooklyn are willing to move Porter Jr. at all before the deadline.

For the Warriors, this moment represents an opportunity they have been waiting for, especially after a turbulent offseason and inconsistent performances from Kuminga. Porter Jr. is widely seen as a seamless fit within Steve Kerr’s offensive system, offering elite shooting and spacing that could immediately benefit Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler.

Michael Porter Jr. #17 of the Brooklyn Nets.

A potential obstacle in trade negotiations

One of the main concerns surrounding the negotiations is what the Warriors are willing to include beyond Kuminga and possibly Moody. Given Porter Jr.’s strong season and rising value across the league, Golden State may be underestimating the price required to finalize a deal.

As Siegel previously reported, the Warriors are reluctant to include more than one first-round pick in any offer, despite Porter Jr. being their top target. That stance could complicate discussions, particularly with a Nets organization that is focused on rebuilding with young talent and long-term assets.

Adding another layer to the situation, journalist Dalton Johnson reported that the Warriors remain cautious when it comes to using future draft capital. While that approach may seem contradictory, it reflects Golden State’s attempt to balance immediate contention with maintaining flexibility for the future.

Ultimately, the Warriors appear committed to negotiating primarily with active players rather than draft assets, seeking an immediate impact player who can compete alongside Curry, Green, and Butler. At the same time, the front office is trying to preserve enough long-term value to ensure stability beyond the current NBA championship window.

