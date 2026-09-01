Stephen Curry admits desire to end career with Warriors while addressing contract extension

The Golden State Warriors are heading into the 2026-27 NBA season, aiming to surpass expectations from both within the organization and across the Bay Area fan base following a quiet offseason. Above all, franchise legend Stephen Curry remains content and eager for the upcoming season to begin.

The 38-year-old guard fully intends to re-sign with the Warriors, according to Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area. While working out a new deal with the club, Curry admitted that he and his representation will not allow contract talks to become a distraction for his teammates and that he wants to be part of the franchise for the rest of his career.

“There’s no question I want to be here the rest of my career, and I’m pretty sure that’s going to happen,” Curry said. “The deal and the contract stuff will happen at the right time, and we’re not letting it be a distraction from our preparation for the season, and the fact that the team we’re coming back with has a lot of familiarity.”

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Curry expects contract extension

According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, Stephen Curry has always planned to sign a contract extension. The Warriors fully intend to re-sign the four-time NBA champion, with belief growing that Curry could follow in the footsteps of LeBron James and play well into his 40s.

Stephen Curry of Golden State Warriors.

“Many have questioned whether the Warriors’ inability to surround Curry with championship-level talent in recent years since their miraculous 2022 title run would result in him wanting to finish his career elsewhere,” Siegel wrote. “All of that talk is ‘nothing but nonsense,’ as one team source said while laughing when asked about whether Steph could leave…”

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“The Warriors are Steph’s organization, just like how Dirk Nowitzki will always be remembered in the same sentence as the Dallas Mavericks, Tim Duncan with the San Antonio Spurs, and Kobe Bryant with the Los Angeles Lakers. Curry will be on Golden State’s roster to begin the 2026-27 season, he will be on the roster to end the season, and he will retire in a Dubs uniform,” Siegel continued.

Siegel’s assessment rings true. Curry has proven to be one of the most loyal players in NBA history, spending his entire career with the franchise and helping push it forward even when the front office failed to build adequately around him. Ultimately, an end-of-career finish with the Warriors remains expected for the superstar who has stayed loyal throughout his entire journey.