Jonathan Kuminga’s agent details decision to decline 3-year, $75M offer from Warriors

Despite a tenure with the Golden State Warriors, Jonathan Kuminga turned down an extension offer, and his representative is now breaking down the reasoning behind that choice.

After four seasons with the Golden State Warriors, Jonathan Kuminga is set to turn the page. Following a reported strong recruiting push led by Anthony Edwards, the Congolese forward is gearing up for his next chapter with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Meanwhile, his agent, Aaron Turner, shed light on why Kuminga ultimately opted against signing an extension with Golden State.

“Putting money before basketball isn’t how you continue to make more and more money,” Turner said during an appearance on the Run It Back podcast. “Next year presents a much stronger free agency class for him. Teams that attempted to land him via sign-and-trade, like Sacramento and Chicago, will have significant cap space available.”

Facing limited playing time with the Warriors, Kuminga sought a fresh start and finished last season with the Atlanta Hawks. Now, he enters a pivotal stretch of his career focused on finding the right fit to maximize his potential.

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Just as the Miami Heat acted quickly to acquire Klay Thompson—who looks to build chemistry alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo—the Timberwolves made an aggressive move to land Kuminga, adding a high-upside wing who has shown flashes of elite talent.

Jonathan Kuminga #0 of the Atlanta Hawks dribbles during the second half of Game Five.

Kuminga’s potential impact on the Wolves’ roster

To gauge Kuminga’s potential impact in Minnesota, it helps to analyze his fit within a lineup headlined by Edwards and offseason acquisition LaMelo Ball from the Charlotte Hornets.

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His elite vertical athleticism, transition speed, and dynamic rim pressure directly address a key void left by off-season departures, giving the Timberwolves an explosive, low-maintenance finishing option who can cut off-ball, run the floor, and attack the basket without demanding high-volume shot creation.

Defensively, Kuminga provides long-limbed, multi-positional versatility alongside McDaniels on the perimeter, allowing head coach Chris Finch to deploy switchable defensive looks while utilizing Gobert as the primary paint protector.

Timberwolves’ projected lineup for next season

With Kuminga projected to secure a prominent role, the Timberwolves aim to build on last season’s momentum following a deep playoff run. Here is Minnesota’s projected starting lineup heading into the season:

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Point Guard: LaMelo Ball

Shooting Guard: Anthony Edwards

Small Forward: Jaden McDaniels

Power Forward: Jonathan Kuminga

Center: Rudy Gobert