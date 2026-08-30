Kevin Love emerges as strong option for Lakers after missing out on Jonathan Kuminga

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly target veteran Kevin Love to join the roster after failing to secure Jonathan Kuminga for the upcoming NBA season.

The Los Angeles Lakers missed out on securing Jonathan Kuminga after the forward decided to join the Minnesota Timberwolves. Kuminga’s agent revealed future plans targeting the Chicago Bulls and Sacramento Kings, leaving Los Angeles out of contention. However, the franchise has veteran Kevin Love in its sights as a potential replacement.

According to NBA insider Ryan Ward, the squad could look at the NBA veteran for its final addition of the 2026 offseason. “Kevin Love is an intriguing option, as he remains unsigned,” wrote Sports Illustrated’s Ryan Ward.

“There was speculation earlier in the summer that he’d finally come to Los Angeles after years of him being linked to the team if LeBron James returned to the Lakers, but obviously that didn’t happen. However, Love is still there for the taking. He’d provide some rebounding, scoring and shooting off the bench, along with giving the team some much-needed championship experience, which only Looney possesses at this point.”

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Other options for the Lakers

The Lakers still need to trim their roster to comply with the NBA’s limit, but it can take it a step further. By trading or waiving players like Dalton Knecht, Jaden Hardy, and Bronny James, the squad could easily trim the roster while making room for an additional big man off the bench.

Kevin Love during a Utah Jazz game.

Kevin Love fits the mold, but several players could thrive in a similar role. “Other notable options include Dwight Powell, Bismack Biyombo, Drew Eubanks, Xavier Tillman, and Mason Plumlee,” Ward noted.

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What Love can offer

At 37 years old, Kevin Love is no longer the All-Star he was in his prime, but reasons to believe he can still make a significant impact on the court. Beyond being a five-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA selection, and NBA champion, he brings maturity and a competitive culture to the locker room.

Last NBA season, across 37 games, he averaged 6.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.4 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Even in a minor role, Love can provide a critical spark with his rebounding and floor spacing. At the very least, he can help mentor younger players like Cameron Carr and Adou Thiero.