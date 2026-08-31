Luka Doncic increases Ziaire Williams’ excitement about playing for Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are preparing for the 2026-27 NBA season with hopes of contending for a championship. One of the franchise’s new acquisitions, wing Ziaire Williams, is already excited to share the floor with new leader Luka Doncic.

Doncic previously led the Lakers’ Slovenia minicamp, embracing his new teammates ahead of the upcoming season. Based on the superstar’s initiative, Williams simply cannot wait to share the court with him.

“I can tell (Doncic’s) leadership. He wants to step up even more this year,” Williams said, via Benjamin Royer of The Orange County Register. “I’m excited, man. I’m really excited to play with him. And of course, when we’re playing basketball, it’s just he makes the game just so easy and looks so simple. He’s going to make my life a lot easier for sure.”

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Ziaire Williams ready to capitalize on opportunity

For the new Lakers wing, the decision to sign with the franchise was a no-brainer, considering the impactful role he will fill and the significant opportunity to play in front of his loved ones.

Ziaire Williams during a Brooklyn Nets game.

“I just thought it was a great opportunity,” Williams said. “Being that big wing, versatile player that they needed, I just thought it was a great opportunity for me to be a Laker. Even if the same team was in New Orleans or Milwaukee, wherever – just the opportunity that was here and the team that they had, I just thought it was the best fit.”

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Additionally, returning to his hometown of Los Angeles stood out as a major factor in joining the team. “And then just being back home in L.A. is the cherry on top,” Williams added. “Being able to play in front of my family and my friends, and I’m super excited.”

Ziaire Williams’ contract details and career progression

Williams signed a one-year, $2.85 million veteran’s minimum contract with the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason. He hit unrestricted free agency after the Brooklyn Nets declined the $6.25 million team option on his contract, clearing the way for him to sign with Los Angeles.

The 24-year-old played the best NBA season of his young career during the 2025-26 campaign. Averaging a career-best 10.2 points and 1.4 steals, Williams put together a breakout year in Brooklyn.