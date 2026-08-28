Anthony Edwards reportedly plays crucial role in convincing Jonathan Kuminga to join Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves put an end to the Jonathan Kuminga saga after the forward decided to join a group led by Anthony Edwards—who put in significant effort to land the former Atlanta Hawks player—alongside recent addition LaMelo Ball.

The Los Angeles Lakers failed to secure Kuminga despite long being considered the heavy favorites, as Edwards stepped up to finalize the pitch. Kuminga’s agent, Aaron Turner, revealed to The Athletic how Edwards helped convince his client to choose Minnesota.

“Ant was super active in the recruitment of him,” Turner said. “One thing he did was focus his message on, we’re gonna really guard here. Everybody looked at the offensive end. JK and I looked more at the defensive end.”

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Kuminga’s agreement with the Timberwolves

The Timberwolves were initially offering Kuminga just the $3.6 million veteran minimum salary, which was too low for even Edwards to make progress. However, the Timberwolves recently brought in a new controlling owner in Marc Stad. Stad instructed president of basketball operations Tim Connelly to do whatever it took to reach the $6 million taxpayer mid-level exception.

Jonathan Kuminga during an Atlanta Hawks match.

What Kuminga and Edwards bring to the floor

Edwards had already reached out to Kuminga, speaking with him about how the Timberwolves struggled to contain him when facing the Golden State Warriors in the 2025 playoffs. The 23-year-old notably averaged 26.3 points over the final three games of that series, offering a preview of what he can deliver.

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Kuminga averaged 12.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.6 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game, split between the Warriors and Hawks during the 2025-26 NBA season. Atlanta declined his $24.3 million team option for the 2026-27 season, allowing him to enter free agency.

Importantly, the deal with the Timberwolves includes a player option for the 2027-28 season. If Kuminga excels, he could test the market again in 2027 when his value is at its peak.

As for Edwards, his value has remained elite and will continue to be for the foreseeable future. The four-time All-Star averaged 28.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.4 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game in the 2025-26 season. Edwards stands as one of the premier players in the world, though an NBA championship has eluded him. Now, teamed up with Kuminga, he will aim to capture his first ring.