Jonathan Kuminga’s role with Timberwolves revealed by agent

The agent for new Minnesota Timberwolves star Jonathan Kuminga made clear what the forward's role will be within the squad for the upcoming NBA season.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have virtually finalized their roster for the 2026-27 NBA season after acquiring LaMelo Ball and most recently Jonathan Kuminga. While Kuminga’s agent, Aaron Turner, already has his sights set on the Chicago Bulls and Sacramento Kings as potential targets for next summer, he also detailed the exact role his client will hold in the starting lineup.

Many have wondered about Kuminga’s position on the ascendant, young Western Conference squad. In an interview with “Run It Back,” Kuminga’s agent laid out how his client will fit with the team.

Turner explained that Kuminga was brought in with a clearly defined starting role right from the jump. “Yeah, this was a clear-cut… you’re coming in here to start at the four, with Melo, Ant, Jaden, JK, Rudy,” Turner said. “Obviously they have great young guys coming in too. You got Ayo, you got Terrence Shannon Jr., Donte when he comes back.”

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On-court role and lineup dynamics

Questions remain regarding how Kuminga will function on the court and during training camp with his new teammates, particularly alongside dominant options like Ball and Anthony Edwards.

Jonathan Kuminga during an Atlanta Hawks match.

Turner explained how the Timberwolves view Kuminga’s role heading into camp, given how stacked the roster is. “I think on paper, this is obviously one of the most stacked teams. Going into camp, going into preseason, how are they viewing JK? Is he a starter? Is he more of an energy guy? What are they looking to use him for, playing with Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball? Obviously he’s 23 years old.”

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Turner pointed out that this is the first time in Kuminga’s six-year NBA career that he enters a season already knowing he will start. During his tenure with the Golden State Warriors, his starting status was always in question under head coach Steve Kerr, a scenario that carried over during his time with the Atlanta Hawks.

“So they pitched a great, clear role,” Turner added. “And for JK going into year six, which it’s crazy it’s year six now, but he’s never got to come into the season going, ‘I know I’m the starter.’ That tailwind of just clear, ‘Hey man, you’re coming in here to start.’ Chris Finch did a great job explaining the role to him that he envisions and how they wanna play.”