Draymond Green admits LeBron James’ experience will boost the 76ers

Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green made clear how intriguing LeBron James will be on the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2026-27 NBA season.

As expected, Draymond Green had plenty to say about the offseason movement, offering his perspective on LeBron James signing with the Philadelphia 76ers for the 2026-28 NBA season.

Green was asked to name the most impactful signing on the latest episode of “The Draymond Green Show,” and went with James without much hesitation. “I think LeBron,” Green said. “Just with his championship experience, his leadership on a team that hasn’t been able to get over the hump, I think that makes it a very impactful and interesting signing for Philly.”

James took forever to make his free-agency decision and ultimately signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the 76ers with a player option for the second year. Even if you disagree that this is the most impactful signing, this is the best-value contract in the NBA.

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LeBron James’ production and impact for the 76ers

Even at 41 years old, James maintains elite-level production. James averaged 20.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2025-26. The 41-year-old remains an incredibly impactful player.

LeBron James during a LA Lakers match.

As Green mentioned, James, a four-time NBA champion, is also going to a franchise that hasn’t tasted success for a very long time. The 76ers won their last NBA title in 1983, and last made the NBA Finals in 2001. That was also the last time the franchise reached the Eastern Conference Finals.

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Postseason heartbreak has been the norm for the 76ers, and James believes he can help make the squad a championship team. The 22-time All-Star will have plenty of help, of course.

James is joining forces with Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and another new addition in Jaylen Brown. With four All-Stars on its roster, the 76ers squad is most certainly a superteam. Brown also has championship pedigree, having won it all with the Boston Celtics in 2024. There is a lot to like with the 76ers, and if the group clicks, the rest of the NBA is in trouble.