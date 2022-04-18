Despite his breakout season, Jordan Poole didn't make the podium for the NBA's Most Improved Player award. Draymond Green and Klay Thompson weren't pleased by that.

A couple of years ago, NBA fans were angry at the Golden State Warriors for taking Jordan Poole in the Draft. He had shown glimpses of the ability to become an explosive scorer, and it's not like they needed more firepower.

But Poole's NBA journey got off to a rocky start, to say the least. He struggled mightily and was considered the worst shooting in the league at some point. Even so, Steve Kerr's coaching staff continued to patiently work with him.

Poole spent some time in the G-League and that's when it all changed. He broke out, gained his confidence back, and earned a call up to prove his worth with the Dubs. The rest, as you know, is history.

Warriors Stars Say Jordan Poole Should've Won Most Improved Player

Poole has become one of the biggest offensive contributors for Steve Kerr's team, even being their leading scorer when Stephen Curry sat due to injury. That's why both Klay Thompson and Draymond Green couldn't believe he wasn't a candidate to win Most Improved Player:

"If he doesn’t get Most Improved Player, it doesn’t make sense… What a star in the making," Thompson said.

“If Jordan Poole isn’t the Most Improve Player, the NBA really needs to relook at their process. You cannot find a guy on that list who has made a bigger improvement,” Green added. “He was the 28th pick, not playing, and was in the G League a year ago to date almost. So if we’re going off the name of the award, it’s Jordan Poole. If it’s not Jordan Poole, I’m starting a petition on Change.org to rename these awards. It’s just not accurate.”

Poole is averaging 18.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 2.8 three-pointers per game on 44% from the floor, 36% from three, and a league-leading 92% from the line. But hey, that's just the way it goes sometimes...