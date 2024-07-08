Shortly after Klay Thompson left for the Dallas Mavericks, Stephen Curry explained he cannot confirm whether he'll retire with the Golden State Warriors.

Klay Thompson leaving for the Dallas Mavericks marks the end of an era in the Golden State Warriors, who are now hoping not to lose any more pieces from their dynasty. Starting by Stephen Curry, of course.

Painful as it may be, Dubs can take Thompson’s departure. But needless to say, losing Curry would be a completely different story. Fortunately, Steph has the intention to retire a Warrior. Still, that’s something he cannot guarantee yet.

“I mean, I can clearly say I want to be a Warrior for life,” Curry told Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports. “It’s always been my goal, and I’m saying that sitting in this chair right now, but like you said, life, and especially life in the NBA, it is a wild environment, and things change quickly.”

Selected 7th overall in the 2009 NBA Draft, Curry blossomed into the greatest shooter of all time in a Warriors uniform, leading the franchise to four championships between 2014 and 2022.

Klay Thompson #11 and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors talks with each other against Indiana Pacers during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Chase Center on January 20, 2022 in San Francisco, California.

He’s been the face of the organization for more than a decade now, and it would only be fitting if the Warriors are the only team in his illustrious career. But the NBA takes so many twists that Curry believes that not even himself is safe from them.

Stephen Curry sad to see Klay Thompson leave Golden State

“It still hasn’t really sunk in,” Curry said about Klay’s exit. “Sometimes you can’t really find Klay in the offseason and you don’t really hear from him as much and then he shows up to the training camp ready to go.”

The Splash Brothers were perfect for each other, forming a duo that not only led the Warriors to succeed but also changed the league with their ability to shoot. Even though it seemed inevitable, watching Klay go still hurts for Steph.

“We would have loved to maintain the core and finish out together. But we obviously understand the league & things change… It’s tough. It’s something that I never imagined would be a reality… It does suck losing Klay [Thompson],” Curry added.