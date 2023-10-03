Load management is a major issue for NBA fans right now. It all started with Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard, and it spread like a contagious disease all over the league.

The fans don’t want to watch the best players sitting out when they’re healthy. And, clearly, it hasn’t worked for Leonard either, as he’s not been able to play in the playoffs either.

Nonetheless, the former San Antonio Spurs star is still a big advocate of sitting out despite being healthy, and he let it know during his team’s media day by blasting the league’s new policies.

Kawhi Leonard Doesn’t Like Load Management Rules

“No, I mean, I’m not a guy that’s sitting down cause I’m doing load management,” Leonard said. “When I was with the Raptors, it was different. I was coming from an injury. You have to know the details… If the league is seeing or trying to mock what I did with the Raptors, then they should stop because I was injured that whole year. But other than that if I’m able to play, I’ll play basketball. I workout every day in the summertime to play the game, not to sit and watch people play. No league policy is helping me to play more games.”

Kawhi Leonard isn’t a healthy player, and that won’t change even if he only plays 10 games in one season. Former NBA players were on the court for 80+ games, and they still played for 15+ seasons.

No one wants players to play through injury; all we ask is that they play when they’re healthy. That shouldn’t be too much to ask guys making tens of millions for… playing.