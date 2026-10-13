Is Kawhi Leonard playing today, Oct.13, for Raptors vs NY Knicks in 2026 NBA Preseason?

The Toronto Raptors take on the New York Knicks in their third 2026 NBA preseason contest, potentially marking Kawhi Leonard's on-court return to the franchise.

The Toronto Raptors could be in line for a historic day in the 2026 NBA preseason as they face the New York Knicks, potentially marking Kawhi Leonard‘s return to the franchise following the controversial investigation involving the Los Angeles Clippers.

Head coach Darko Rajakovic was asked about player availability for Tuesday night’s exhibition after Monday’s practice. “[Leonard] went through practice today,” said Rajakovic. “He’s feeling great. So yes, he’s going to be available for the game tomorrow.”

While it remains unclear roughly how many minutes he will play if he suits up, his impact on both ends of the floor is inevitable and necessary for the Raptors’ success in 2027. His presence alone elevates those around him, though a minute restriction is certainly expected.

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Kawhi’s fit with the Raptors

Toronto will boast a ferocious defense with Leonard, Scottie Barnes, and Collin Murray-Boyles. The Eastern Conference is stacked, and it will be fun to watch all year as the Raptors enter the conversation for a deep postseason run.

Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors handles the ball.

Health will be a major factor for this squad, particularly whether it can stay healthy throughout the grind of a season. Leonard played 65 games for the Clippers last season while averaging 27.9 points per game. He looked like the old Kawhi Leonard and earned All-NBA Second Team honors.

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Expectations for Kawhi and the Raptors

The Raptors are one of the Eastern Conference’s risers, and Leonard only makes them more of a threat in 2026-2027. During his first go-round in Toronto in 2018-2019, Leonard posted averages of 26.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in 60 games, leading them to an NBA championship.

Following that lone season in Toronto, Leonard played six seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers, averaging 25.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists over that stretch.

The 14-year NBA veteran has aged seven years since his last NBA Finals run, but he remains an MVP-caliber player at this stage of his career. On Tuesday, the Knicks could get a small sample size of what he will bring to the table in Toronto.

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Key takeaways