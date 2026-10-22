Raptors star Kawhi Leonard offers firm 4-word response on return to full form

The return of the hero is official. The Toronto Raptors fanbase watched Kawhi Leonard spearhead a dominant 135–92 victory over the Chicago Bulls in the 2026–27 NBA season opener. When asked postgame about regaining his prime form, Leonard delivered a classic, four-word response.

“You can’t rush greatness,” Leonard told reporters regarding his path back to full strength following an injury-plagued final stretch with the Los Angeles Clippers last season. Despite any lingering rust, his production was immediate: Leonard dropped a team-high 23 points to go along with six rebounds and two assists in his debut.

The Raptors looked poised to handle mid-tier contenders like the Bulls, who never found their footing on the floor at Scotiabank Arena. With multiple struggles in the defense, Chicago showed a hard performance to watch by the supporters.

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While standard season-opening drama unspooled elsewhere—like Anthony Edwards’ heated exchange with the Miami bench—Toronto’s focus remained squarely on the floor, betting big that a healthy Leonard can anchor another deep run.

Kawhi showcasing his skills on both ends 💪



Forces a steal.

Slams it home.



He's up to 20 PTS (4 STL) in his Raptors return 👏



Tap below to follow in NBA Gametime on X! https://t.co/ZKNMywVbKH pic.twitter.com/ePv2dwzcWj — NBA (@NBA) October 22, 2026

What the Raptors had that the Bulls missed in season opener

The Raptors imposed suffocating perimeter pressure, racking up 14 steals and six blocks while forcing 27 Bulls turnovers that directly yielded 35 points on the break. Chicago’s ball-handlers were completely overwhelmed by Toronto’s long-limbed defense, leading to a lopsided 34–13 fast-break scoring margin.

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Offensively, the Raptors displayed elite floor spacing and balanced execution, led by 23-point performances from Kawhi Leonard, Scottie Barnes, and Immanuel Quickley. In stark contrast, Chicago suffered a complete breakdown in perimeter shooting, finishing an abysmal 4-for-36 (11.1%) from three-point range. Lacking rhythm in their half-court sets, the Bulls repeatedly settled for contested jumpers and forced drives into a crowded paint.

Toronto’s superior depth and defensive versatility allowed them to establish control early, exploding for 43 points in the first quarter and building a lead as large as 29 points before halftime.

Key takeaways

Kawhi Leonard scored 23 points as Toronto defeated Chicago 135–92 in their season opener.

as Toronto defeated Chicago 135–92 in their season opener. Leonard told reporters “you can’t rush greatness” regarding his recovery back to full strength.

regarding his recovery back to full strength. Toronto forced 27 turnovers while Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley each added 23 points.

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