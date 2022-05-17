The Phoenix Suns are no longer in the NBA playoffs and some internet fans are blaming the Kardashian Curse for it. Apparently, Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner are no longer a thing.

The Phoenix Suns' playoff meltdown was so bad that it was hard to explain. The Dallas Mavericks wanted it more, played harder, and played outstanding defense. But Devin Booker playing so poorly was somewhat shocking.

Needless to say, fans didn't hesitate to put the blame on the so-called Kardashian Curse. Booker and Kendall Jenner had reportedly been dating for quite a while now, yet the young star had been mostly safe from it.

Now, however, internet detectives and gossip outlets broke the news that might explain Booker's terrible performance, as he and Jenner reportedly broke up right before the start of the playoffs.

Kendall Jenner And Devin Booker Reportedly Took A Break Before The Playoffs

(Transcript via Side Action)

"Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are broken up?

Jenner has been spotted showing her support for Booker at a number of Suns games throughout the years, but during these current NBA playoffs there have been zero sightings of Kendall. If she’s attending Suns games, no one has reported on it. This makes this latest rumor very telling. IG account Deuxmoi has put out a rumor that Devin and Kendall are on break.

Their current relationship status is unknown but according to several sources, they are on a BREAK.

'I heard from several sources that Kendall & Devin were definitely on a break'.

Kendall Jenner posted a photo from inside Phoenix Suns Arena at Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Suns and the Bucks last season.

Jenner also showed off her vintage Phoenix Suns jacket before Game 5 of the NBA Finals back on July 17, 2021. Her last sighting at a Suns game was back in April this year."

There's no such thing as a curse, but these things keep happening. And while this may or may not be true, and it may not have anything to do with Book's terrible Game 7, the chances are that fans will never let this go.