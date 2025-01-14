Kevin Durant's net worth: How wealthy is the Phoenix Suns star? His earnings and legacy

With a career spanning multiple championships and accolades, Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant has successfully leveraged his athletic success into lucrative endorsement deals and shrewd investments.

From his beginnings as a young man with a dream in the NBA to becoming one of the sport’s most iconic figures, “KD” has turned his talent into a machine of triumphs both on and off the court.

He has amassed titles, MVP awards and a wave of records that place him among the greatest of all time. But his magic doesn’t stop on the court, as his net worth has now grown to staggering heights.

What is Kevin Durant’s net worth?

Kevin Durant, more than just an NBA superstar, is a strategist who has successfully turned his on-court talent into a financial empire. As of 2025, he boasts a net worth of $300 million, according to Sportskeeda.

From his early days with the Oklahoma City Thunder to his stints with the Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets and now the Phoenix Suns, he has secured multimillion-dollar contracts, including a $164 million deal with the Nets in 2019.

In 2022, he signed a contract that extends through the 2025-26 season. In November 2024, Suns owner Mat Ishbia expressed his intention to offer Durant a two-year, $120 million contract extension after the 2024-25 season.

His salary for the 2024-25 season reached $51.18 million, highlighting his status as one of the highest-paid players in the league. Yet, his success goes beyond the court, as he is also a shrewd businessman.

Kevin Durant’s career earnings over the years

Phoenix Suns

2025-26 | $53.3 million

2024-25 | $49.9 million

2023-24 | $46.4 million

2022-23 | $15.7 million

Brooklyn Nets

2022-23 | $28.4 million

2021-22 | $42 million

2020-21 | $38.8 million

2019 | $38.2 million

Golden State Warriors

2018-19 | $30 million

2017-18 | $25 million

2016-17 | $26.5 million

Oklahoma City Thunder

2015-16 | $20.2 million

2014-15 | $19 million

2013-14 | $17.8 million

2012-13 | $16.7 million

2011-12 | $12.5 million

2010-11 | $6.1 million

2009-10 | $4.8 million

2008-09 | $4.5 million

Seattle Sonics

2007-08 | $4.2 million

Kevin Durant’s investments

In the business world, he has proven to be a visionary. Through his venture capital firm, Thirty Five Ventures, he has invested in nearly 40 startups, achieving exceptional returns, such as his initial investment in Coinbase, which multiplied up to 53 times during its peak.

Additionally, his partnership with Nike, which began in 2007, was solidified with a $300 million, 10-year contract that includes a generous retirement package. He has also built an impressive real estate portfolio, with properties valued at approximately $30 million.

However, his impact extends beyond his finances. Through the Kevin Durant Charity Foundation, the player has supported at-risk youth with educational, athletic, and social programs, leaving a significant mark beyond basketball.

Kevin Durant’s endorsements

His 10-year, $300 million deal places him alongside legends like Michael Jordan and LeBron James, who also have lifetime contracts with Nike and are among the few athletes to secure such agreements.

In addition to Nike, he has worked with several other major brands. His partnership with 2K Sports has made him a prominent figure in the world of video games, particularly through the renowned NBA 2K series.

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns looks on during a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center on January 06, 2025. (Source: Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

He has also collaborated with brands like Gatorade and Degree, and more recently, joined Prime Hydration, the sports drink brand co-founded by Logan Paul and KSI, demonstrating his ability to adapt to new trends and markets.

According to Forbes, Sportskeeda and Celebrity Net Worth, he earns around $50 million annually just from endorsements, placing him among the most lucrative athletes in the world in terms of commercial deals.