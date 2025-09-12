Former NBA assist leader names Stephen Curry and the top five greatest point guards of all time

Known as “The Professor” for his methodical and cerebral playing style, Andre Miller carved out one of the most consistent and dependable careers of any point guard in NBA history. Over 17 seasons, Miller became a master of distribution, finishing in the top 10 in assists multiple times and leading the league in 2002. Now, in a new chapter of his life, the former floor general has revealed his top five point guards of all time, including Stephen Curry.

There aren’t many better voices to weigh in on the position. During an appearance on the All The Smoke podcast, Miller was asked to name the five greatest point guards ever — a task he took seriously.

“Magic [Johnson], Isiah [Thomas], [John] Stockton, [Jason Kidd],” Miller said. “I didn’t see Oscar Robertson play.” With Miller naming only legends from previous eras, the hosts pushed him on whether he would include anyone from the modern game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I was a Steve Nash fan,” Miller admitted. “Who shoots 90-50-40, you know what I’m saying? I was a Steve Nash fan. But you’ve got Steph [Curry]. You gotta put Steph in there. Isiah, Steph, Magic, Stockton, and Kidd.”

Andre Miller during a Portland Trail Blazers game

Advertisement

Andre Miller’s journey

Miller was selected by Cleveland with the eighth overall pick in the 1999 NBA Draft after a standout college career at Utah. From his rookie season, he established himself as a steady and productive point guard, showing a maturity that allowed him to lead the Cavaliers in assists. By his third season in 2002, he reached the peak of his playmaking powers, leading the entire league with 10.9 assists per game.

Advertisement

see also NBA Rumors: Chicago Bulls may face tough contract renewal talks with a key roster player

After his years in Cleveland, Miller became a true journeyman, suiting up for Denver, Philadelphia, and Portland, among others. Despite frequent team changes, his level of play never wavered. He remained a consistent contributor, regularly averaging double figures in points and assists while showcasing remarkable durability and basketball IQ.

Advertisement

In the later stages of his career, Miller embraced the role of veteran leader. His court vision and ability to orchestrate the offense made him a valuable asset for playoff contenders like Washington and San Antonio. Though his scoring numbers declined, his influence in the locker room grew, mentoring younger players and helping teams make postseason pushes.

Andre Miller’s legacy lives up to his nickname, “The Professor.” With more than 16,000 points, over 8,500 assists, and 17 NBA seasons to his name, he retired as one of the most durable and productive point guards in league history. He remains one of the few players ranked among the top 15 all-time in both assists and steals — a testament to his steady brilliance and high basketball IQ.

Advertisement