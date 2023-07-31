Back in 2016, the Golden State Warriors became the undisputed most hated team in the NBA. Adding Kevin Durant to a 73-win team made them go from a rising force to an overpowered team of villains.

However, that run didn’t last long. They did win back-to-back championships and reached the NBA Finals three years in a row, but Durant decided to cut his stay in the Bay area short after just three seasons.

It’s already been revealed that his now-infamous on-court altercation with Draymond Green had plenty to do with that, as Green crossed the line and said some things he shouldn’t have said. Now, Durant finally sheds some light on what happened.

Kevin Durant Sheds Light On His Fight With Draymond Green

“The play happened,” Durant told Showtime. “I was going to grab the rebound he came and grabbed it I’m thinking he going to just toss it to me and run up court and I’m going to shoot the shot and we all figured that that would happen and then when I didn’t I was kind of shocked. And then I was just like ‘Oh Dray, like, let me me see that, you know what I’m saying? Like what you doing?’”

“Then he turned it over and I’m just so confused at that point because he never ever did nothing like that before. Everybody on the bench was confused, too,” continued Durant. “He started going off. For him to say that type of sh*t to me, it just threw me for a loop. I just started isolating myself after that ’cause I didn’t feel like nobody really talked about it. It was just swept under the rug. And to me, it was just like, ‘We can move past it but let’s all talk about it ’cause that’s a huge moment in this whole dynasty.’”

At the end of the day, the Warriors could never get past that. Durant and Klay Thompson getting hurt in the NBA Finals obviously defined their season, but the breaking point had happened way before.