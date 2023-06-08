Lionel Messi’s arrival to the MLS has caused a lot of excitement in the United States. Several players have welcomed the striker, and Kevin Durant is one of them. The Phoenix Suns power forward has now sent a message to the Argentinian after signing with Inter Miami.

The MLS will surely get a lot of attention this year. After a lot of rumors, Lionel Messi announced his decision of joining Inter Miami. FC Barcelona fans were stunned by the news, but the striker got tired of waiting for the team to solve its financial problems in order to sign him.

A new star will be part of Major League Soccer. Everybody wants to see him playing, but of course his rivals are already afraid of facing Inter Miami. Now, Kevin Durant, co-owner of Philadelphia Union, has sent him a message ahead of their matchup on June 24.

Kevin Durant welcomes Lionel Messi to the MLS with message to his own team

Inter Miami is set to have a huge change with Lionel Messi’s arrival. The 2022 FIFA World Cup champion is joining the Florida squad this summer, and he will have to prove why he’s considered one of the greatest soccer players of all time by improving the team’s performance.

Fans of Inter Miami are thrilled to see Messi play. Tickets for his possible debut have already sold-out, and he has not even been presented by the team. However, other franchises are not so pleased with his arrival, as he could be a major threat for them.

Kevin Durant is one of those. “Welcome, Messi. Let’s get it, Philadelphia Union,” the power forward said. He’s the co-owner of this team, and they are set to play against each other on June 24th, when Inter Miami visits Pennsylvania in a MLS regular season match.