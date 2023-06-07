Florida will receive a new star this summer. Lionel Messi has agreed terms with Inter Miami to play for the MLS club this year. Tyreek Hill, Dolphins star receiver, has welcomed the Argentinian forward by sending him a tough challenge to see who’s the best number 10 in the state.

Lionel Messi’s arrival to Inter Miami is one of the most surprising moves in soccer history. The 2022 FIFA World Cup champion will leave Europe to play in the MLS, trying to help his new team improve in the second half of the season.

The whole world reacted to the news, as no one could believe it. Tyreek Hill, who will share city with Messi, has sent him a warming welcome. However, the receiver knows that Lionel could take his place as the most popular number 10 in Miami, and he doesn’t like it at all.

Tyreek Hill challenges Lionel Messi ahead of the striker’s arrival to Inter Miami

Lionel Messi will leave Europe after 23 years. The forward has decided to play for Inter Miami in a blockbuster move for the American club. They will get one of the greatest soccer players of all time, who is poised to help his new team succeed.

In the same city, the Dolphins also have a remarkable number 10 in their roster. Tyreek Hill arrived to Miami last year, and the wide receiver has lived up to the expectations the team had on him. In his first season, the former Kansas City Chiefs player had 119 receptions for 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns, proving that he’s the elite player they were looking for.

However, Hill knows that now his number 10 jersey won’t be alone at Miami. Lionel Messi is set to wear that same digit with his new club, and now the wide receiver has challenged the soccer player to see who’s the best in town.

“Hey, what’s up? This is Tyreek Hill,” said the receiver in a video posted by the Miami Dolphins. “I just want to say welcome to the 305, Lionel Messi. Now we got two number 10s, but I just want to know which one is the fastest. But anyways, congrats to you, man.”