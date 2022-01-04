Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was in awe of Ja Morant's development and had plenty to say about him after the loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

For years, people thought about how Zion Williamson's game was going to translate to the NBA, how he would dominate in the post, and how he was the most NBA-ready prospect since LeBron James.

No one seemed to bat an eye over Ja Morant, who quietly fought his way to the top and eventually made it to the league as the 2nd overall pick. But even there, people didn't seem to talk about him that much.

Fast-forward to today and not only Morant is proving that he should've been taken ahead of Zion. But also, he's become one of the youngest leaders and most promising players in all of the Association.

Kevin Durant Showers Ja Morant In Praise Following Loss To Grizzlies

That's why, following a 36-point, 8-assist explosion to lead the Grizzlies over the Nets; Kevin Durant had no choice but to tip his hat off to Morant, who was in awe of how fast his turning into a star:

"He’s just controlling the games," Durant said after the game. "Always been an efficient player who can run the point guard spot, but he’s developed into a major scorer as well. He just plays with great pace out there, plays with joy and enthusiasm, and you see him blossoming in front of our eyes. I mean since college he's been on this trajectory, and as a basketball fan you can't wait to see what it's like years going forward."

Kendrick Perkins Says Morant Is The New Giannis

Durant isn't the only player who feels this way about Ja. Not so long ago, former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins claimed that he's on pace to become the next Giannis Antetokoumnpo in terms of being a superstar from a small market:

"People keep saying rising superstar, I think he's already at that level. In my opinion, I'm looking at Ja Morant, and he's going to be in my opinion the next Giannis of the NBA," Perkins said.

"I'm not just talking about individual accolades," Perkins added. "But when I look at this young leader, this young killer. If I had to bet all the money in the world, he will be the next superstar to lead a franchise, a small-market franchise to winning a championship. All the other players to do that over the last 10 years are: LeBron James, yeah in Cleveland. But Giannis, and then it's gonna be Ja Morant. That's how special of a talent he is."

It's still early to tell how his career will pan out but Morant keeps getting better and more poised with every game, so maybe Perkins' take on him isn't that far off if you really think about it.