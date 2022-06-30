Kevin Durant is looking for a new NBA team. The former MVP has, reportedly, asked for a trade that will get him out of the Nets. Now, it is time for the rest of the squads to look if they are capable of signing him and if both Brooklyn and the superstar are willing to accept this change for next season.

This June 30, Shams Charania, Senior NBA Insider, reported that Kevin Durant has asked for a trade out of Brooklyn for next season. The Nets made a "superteam" with the former Golden State Warriors player, Kyrie Irving, James Harden and Blake Griffin, but they couldn't succeed and became more like a "super disaster".

It is important to clarify that this request is just that: a request. Durant has a contract with Brooklyn unti 2025 and after that year he would become a free agent. The Nets will probably ask for top picks in the next NBA Draft, some relevant players and other conditions in order to release him, and there are only a few teams that can fulfill their demands.

Which teams could be in the hunt to sign the Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets?

According to Chris Haynes from Yahoo Sports, Kevin Durant has the Phoenix Suns as his preferred landing spot. It is also reported that the Miami Heat could be another attractive destination for the former MVP, but the Nets have the last word and both teams must give them top picks and players.

As in for the Heat, it is a unlikely move to see for Durant. Miami would have to include Bam Adebayo, but the Nets would also must give Ben Simmons in the trade. As the NBA rules state, it is not permitted for teams to have two players acquired via trade who received five-year rookie max extensions. If Adebayo is not in for the deal, the proposal must be around Jimmy Butler as a top player that could be interesting for Brooklyn, but is age could not be so attractive for them.

Another landing spot could be Houston thanks to their Draft picks. They have three 1st round selections in 2023, one in 2024, two in 2025 and another one in 2026. Those could be included in the trade with a couple of players more in order to satisfy Brooklyn needs.

Also, Portland Trail Blazers, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks and Oklahoma City Thunder have picks and players to trade for the 33 year-old, but Durant is also looking for a team that could compete next season as time goes by and he is trying to get another ring in his lasts seasons as an NBA player.