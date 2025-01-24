Nikola Jokic drops eye-opening take on his performances after another triple-double for the Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets triumphed over the Sacramento Kings 132-123 on Thursday night at Ball Arena, thanks in large part to a phenomenal performance from Nikola Jokic. The Serbian center recorded a triple-double, reaffirming once again why he’s considered one of the NBA’s elite players. After the game, he shared a compelling message about his current play and his high level of performance this season.

“I think I said it, this is the best basketball of my life, that I have ever played,” Jokic stated during his post-game press conference, making it clear that he feels confident and satisfied with his recent form. “I think I’m playing really good right now.”

About the reasons behind his success this season, Jokic offered a straightforward explanation. “I’m feeling good out there. I’m in shape, the ball is going in. I’m feeling good,” he said. The Nuggets star went on to acknowledge how his current play allows him to have a significant impact on the game. “I think I can influence the game on different levels.”

Nikola’s words reflected the unwavering confidence he displayed throughout the game against the Kings. In 37 minutes on the court, he dominated in every facet of the game, finishing with 35 points, 17 assists, and 22 rebounds, leading the Nuggets to a crucial victory.

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets in the first half at Crypto.com Arena on November 23, 2024.

Jokic reaches historic NBA milestone

With his performance against Sacramento, Nikola Jokic etched his name into NBA history, joining the legendary Wilt Chamberlain as the only two players to record at least 35 points, 15 assists, and 20 rebounds in a single game. This remarkable achievement further underscores the center’s unparalleled versatility and his place among the league’s all-time greats.

A potential fourth MVP on the horizon for Jokic?

Nikola Jokic’s outstanding performance on Thursday night came just as the NBA announced the 2025 All-Star Game starters. The Serbian center, who continues to dominate the league, was named an All-Star for the seventh consecutive year since 2019, further solidifying his place among the league’s elite.

But the accolades don’t end there. As the Nuggets continue their push for the playoffs, sitting at 28-16 and fourth in the Western Conference, Jokic’s MVP credentials are stronger than ever. Over the course of the season, he’s averaging 30.2 points (third in the league), 13.4 rebounds (third), and 10.1 assists (second), demonstrating a level of all-around dominance that few can match.

Nikola’s efficiency and consistency have also placed him among the league’s leaders in minutes played, underscoring not just his skill, but his physical and mental durability as well. With the season halfway through, it’s clear that Jokic is not only a frontrunner for another MVP award, but also a driving force behind Denver’s championship aspirations.

