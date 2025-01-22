Nuggets star Nikola Jokic makes something clear about playing alongside Russell Westbrook

The Denver Nuggets appear to have shaken off their early-season struggles. In a dominant 144-109 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, the Nuggets secured their eighth win in their last ten games. While Nikola Jokic continues to post MVP-caliber performances, Russell Westbrook’s resurgence has added a crucial boost to Denver’s success.

When it seemed like the Nuggets’ season might rest solely on Jokic’s shoulders, Westbrook—who joined the team this year—has stepped up in a big way. The veteran guard has found his groove, complementing Jokic’s playmaking ability.

Earlier in the season, when Westbrook was coming off the bench, the Nuggets held a lackluster 10-11 record. Since his elevation to the starting lineup, Denver has surged to a 17-5 record.

After the blowout win against the 76ers, where Jokic logged his fourth consecutive triple-double with 27 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists, the Serbian superstar praised his connection with the former Clippers guard.

Russell Westbrook #4 and Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets stand on the court during their game against the Sacramento Kings. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

“I just love the connection because I just need to look at him, and he knows exactly what I’m thinking,” Jokic said. “He just waits for me to get to the spot, and he always passes it at the right time”.

Jokic also had strong words for critics who doubted Westbrook’s value. “I mean, he’s a great player,” Jokic said. “I think people and the teams that he was passed [around by] misunderstood him and didn’t give him the opportunity to be who he is”.

Jokic reflects on Nuggets’ progress

Despite the team’s recent hot streak, Jokic acknowledged that the Nuggets still have work to do to reach their full potential. “I think as a team we’re not where we’re supposed to be, and I think that’s probably a good thing because we’re trying to get where we’re supposed to be and we’re trying to find the rhythm,” Jokic explained.

He also noted how the team’s approach has improved in games against short-handed opponents. “I think like today’s game, we usually had problems with a team that missed a couple of players,” Jokic said. “We always kind of struggled, but tonight we took care of business, and I think maybe that’s a first step of us being serious”.

O’Neal crowns Jokic the best center in the league

During the postgame interview, Shaquille O’Neal heaped praise on Jokic, naming him the NBA’s best big man by far and presenting him with a symbolic champion’s belt.

“Joker, as the president of the Big Man Alliance, I made this for you, and I’m going to ship it to you,” O’Neal told Jokic. “Because you’re the champion, the big daddy of Big Man, and the best Big Man in the league by far. I appreciate you!”

With Jokic’s leadership and Westbrook’s resurgence, the Nuggets are positioning themselves as serious contenders in the Western Conference.