Luka Doncic reveals he is 100% healthy for 2026-27 NBA season with Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic revealed he is fully recovered from his injury and ready for the 2026-27 NBA season.

While the Los Angeles Lakers remains active on the market—with Klay Thompson reportedly interested in a return and the team seeking an alternative plan for Jonathan Kuminga—the franchise received major news from superstar Luka Doncic, who announced he is fully healthy and ready for the upcoming NBA season.

Dan Woike of The Athletic relayed Doncic’s email message to fans regarding his offseason health progress. “I took a real break from basketball the first few weeks after the season ended to rehab my body. My recovery went great, and I’m 100% healthy again,” Doncic wrote.

“Taking some time away from basketball is something I do at the start of every offseason. It’s a different way to do things, but it works for me. When I let myself miss the game a little bit and try some new things, it only makes me more excited and motivated to get back to playing.”

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Doncic’s recovery

Doncic went through a difficult stretch where injuries sidelined him from the court last season. He notably went down with a Grade 2 left hamstring strain near the end of the NBA regular season, disappointingly hurting the team’s title odds and halting his MVP-caliber year in which he led the NBA in scoring at 33.5 points per game.

Luka Doncic of Los Angeles Lakers.

Due to the severity of the injury, Doncic was forced to travel to Europe to seek specialized medical treatment. Yet despite his efforts, he was still sidelined and could not play for the Lakers when it mattered most, leaving him with no choice but to watch the Lakers get swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

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After the season ended for both Doncic and the Lakers, getting back to full health became the Slovenian star’s main offseason focus. As such, his full recovery should now provide the franchise with added optimism heading into next season.

Expectations and goals for Doncic are now even higher following LeBron James’ departure from the Lakers. With James gone, Doncic takes over as the team’s primary leader and sole superstar, looking to guide the franchise back to glory in the NBA.