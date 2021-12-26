Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is the team's defensive anchor. More than that, Klay Thompson believes he's the greatest defender to ever do it.

It's not a secret that the Golden State Warriors are Stephen Curry's team. Not only he's one of the best scorers ever, but also the greatest shooter in NBA history. But no one, not even him, can win on his own.

Curry has had some very good teammates along the way. He would've never won 3 NBA championships if he didn't have Klay Thompson by his side. But more than that, he's always needed Draymond Green's playmaking and tough defense.

Green is the Warriors' defensive anchor and one of the most versatile defenders in the league, even if he doesn't get enough praise for that. That's why Klay Thompson recently said that he's the greatest defender he's ever seen.

Klay Thompson Says Draymond Green Is The Best Defender Ever

"Best defender I’ve ever seen," Klay wrote on Instagram. "He makes all our jobs sooooooo much easier. And his game LEVELS UP when it's PLAYOFF time aka winning time," the shooting guard added.

Green Also Thinks He's The Greatest Ever

Unsurprisingly, Green seems to agree with Thompson's remarks. Not so long ago, he explained why he's the greatest defender of all time and how he would stack up with those who came before him:

“I think I’m the best defender to ever play this game. One-hundred percent. That’s my opinion," Green said, per NBC Sports. "But I also think I view the game a lot differently than most people view the game. I think I just see it from a different perspective. I think when you look at the things that make a great defender: reaction time, toughness, being able to see the picture long before it develops, and most importantly, in order to finish a defensive possession, you’ve got to rebound. And I think I rebound well. And so when I look at all the facets that make up the defensive side of the ball, I think I’m great in every facet. So I think I’m the best defender to ever play in the NBA. I’ll stand by that. I’ll put myself up against anyone.”

While that could be a bit of a stretch, no one can deny that Green is, at least; one of the most versatile stoppers in the history of the league.