Paul George has never won an NBA Championship before, but he’s the kind of veteran any team needs to make the playoffs. But injuries have plagued George in the last five years with the Clippers.

On the other hand, the Los Angeles Clippers want to start a bright future in what will be their new home, Intuit Dome, for the upcoming 2024-2025 NBA season, they must have a strong team for when the time comes to open the new arena.

The last time the Clippers played in the postseason was during the 2022-2023 season, they lost during the First Round against the Phoenix Suns, that series was humiliating, the Clippers were almost swept 4-1.

The three reasons why the Clippers trade Paul George

1. Injuries: After multiple injuries playing with other teams, it is not yet known if George will be able to continue playing at the same level, he is also approaching the free agency in 2024 and the Clippers would have to offer him a max deal to keep him.

2. CBA: Another reason why Paul George could be trade soon has to do with the upcoming collective bargaining agreement, the Clippers would rather offer a small contract to a young drafted player than risk a big max deal for a veteran like him.

3. New Arena (Intuit Dome): The Clippers want to open their upcoming new arena with super stars but it would be more profitable for them, especially to sell more tickets, for the team to win games instead of having a player like Paul George who could be injured at any time. The Clippers need to rebuild around Leonard with someone like Scoot Henderson and a couple other established players.