Are LeBron James, Joel Embiid, and Paul George playing tonight, Dec. 7, in 76ers vs Lakers?

The Los Angeles Lakers aim to extend their impressive winning streak as they face off against the Philadelphia 76ers, a team recently fined by the NBA for their handling of Joel Embiid. Expectations are high with fans eager to see LeBron James and Paul George on the court, and there’s news concerning their status for the upcoming game.

Despite the Lakers playing remarkably well, there are factors to consider. While the Sixers started the regular season strongly, their performance has shifted, and they now strive to regain momentum to secure a playoff spot next year.

With a 16-6 record, the LeBron-led Lakers have sparked significant buzz throughout the league. James, however, has not fully showcased his abilities this season due to injuries early on and recent challenges with the Lakers, with Luka Doncic emerging as the standout player on the roster.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Sixers, led by Tyrese Maxey, with Joel Embiid and Paul George contributing, hold a 13-9 record, a notably better start compared to last season when they were far behind a good performance.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Is LeBron James playing tonight for the Lakers?

LeBron James is uncertain to play tonight for the Los Angeles Lakers against the Philadelphia 76ers, as he is listed as questionable due to a knee/sciatica injury he is currently managing. Meanwhile, Marcus Smart is out for the game against the Sixers due to a back injury.

Advertisement

see also The NBA’s all-time postseason veterans: Who played the most playoff games?

Is Paul George playing tonight for the Sixers?

Paul George‘s participation is uncertain for the Philadelphia 76ers tonight against the Los Angeles Lakers, as he is listed as questionable. However, a recent report suggests his status has shifted to probable, indicating he may appear tonight despite his knee injury from before the season started.

Advertisement

Is Joel Embiid playing tonight for the Sixers?

Joel Embiid’s status for tonight’s game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers is uncertain, as he is listed as questionable. However, a recent report indicates his status has also been shifted to probable, suggesting he might appear tonight against the Lakers.