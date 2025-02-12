Kyrie Irving, the man who leaves NBA fans speechless with his impossible moves and unique style, has also accomplished something very impressive off the court: building a multimillion-dollar fortune.

From his rise as the first overall pick in the 2011 draft to his current status as a star for the Dallas Mavericks, the standout player has known how to capitalize on both his talent and his image, securing major sponsorships.

He’s not only famous for his skills on the court but also for his lucrative contracts. But how big is his wealth? Through a cocktail of sky-high salaries and business deals that other players can only dream of, he has managed to build an empire.

What is Kyrie Irving’s net worth?

Kyrie Irving, the standout player for the Mavericks, known for his exceptional ball-handling skills and versatility on the court, has a net worth of $90 million as of February 2025, according to Marca and Sportskeeda.

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on January 29, 2025. (Source: Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Celebrity Net Worth reported that he currently earns an annual salary of $35 million. Throughout his career, he has played for NBA teams such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets.

In 2023, the star signed a three-year contract with the Dallas Mavericks worth $126 million, further strengthening his financial position. Off the court, he has ventured into entertainment and played the lead role in “Uncle Drew”.

So far, he has accumulated a considerable fortune through his sports achievements, sponsorship deals, film appearances and various business investments. Undoubtedly, he has had no shortage of projects.

Kyrie Irving’s career earnings over the years

Dallas Mavericks

2025-26 | $43 million

2024-25 | $40 million

2023-24 | $37 million

2022-23 | $13.6 million

Brooklyn Nets

2022-23 | $25.4 million

2021-22 | $35.3 million

2020-21 | $33.7 million

2019 | $29.8 million

Boston Celtic

2018-19 | $20.1 million

2017-18 | $18.9 million

Cleveland Cavaliers

2016-17 | $17.6 million

2015-16 | $16.4 million

2014-15 | $7.1 million

2013-14 | $5.6 million

2012-13 | $5.4 million

2011-12 | $4.1 million

Kyrie Irving’s endorsements

Kyrie Irving, known for his skill on the court and versatility, has established endorsement deals with several prominent brands throughout his career. These agreements have been key to his financial success.

For more than a decade, he maintained a collaboration with Nike, which included a high-performance basketball shoe line. However, in 2022, Nike decided to terminate their contract due to controversy surrounding antisemitic comments.

He signed a five-year deal with the Chinese sportswear brand Anta Sports. In addition to this agreement, he took on the role of Chief Creative Officer for Anta Basketball, allowing him to influence the design and development of products.

He has also worked with PepsiCo on various advertising campaigns, with the “Uncle Drew” ad series being one of the most notable. This series, which began in 2012, was so successful that it was adapted into a feature film in 2018.

In 2023, he made an investment in the sneaker platform Kicks Crew and took on the role of Director of Community for the company. His role focuses on projects aimed at causes that seek to unite communities through collaborations that combine art and basketball.