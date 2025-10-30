Trending topics:
NBA

Lakers’ Austin Reaves shares seven-word response on what LeBron and Doncic would say after triumph over Wolves

The Los Angeles Lakers clinched a thrilling victory in the final moments against the Minnesota Timberwolves, thanks to an exceptional play by Austin Reaves. Following the game, Reaves sent a message regarding LeBron James and Luka Doncic.

By Santiago Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Austin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates.
© David Berding/Getty ImagesAustin Reaves #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates.

Austin Reaves has emerged as the leader for the Los Angeles Lakers in recent matchups this regular season. With LeBron James and Luka Doncic out due to injuries, Reaves has stepped up as the on-court coordinator. Following the victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves, he delivered a seven-word quip referencing LeBron and Luka.

“They’ll probably tell me I s*** [laughs],” Reaves told ESPN when asked about a hypothetical scenario where LeBron and Luka were present. He added, “They would probably say that because I missed too many shots today.”

Reaves’ remarks on what LeBron and Luka might say are just a snippet of his postgame reflections following the Timberwolves game. The Lakers have found in him the perfect piece to complement the team in the absence of their main stars.

Advertisement

Having already reached a career-high 51 points in a game, Reaves has also significantly contributed with an average of 10 assists per game and 5.6 rebounds.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

Reaves’ emotional reflection on NBA journey

Each player has a unique journey, and Reaves shared his emotional story during a postgame press conference after his performance against the Timberwolves. He opened up about his path to the NBA.

Lakers’ Austin Reaves makes a major statement amid LeBron James’ injury absence

see also

Lakers’ Austin Reaves makes a major statement amid LeBron James’ injury absence

Austin Reaves’ net worth: How much money does the Los Angeles Lakers star have?

see also

Austin Reaves’ net worth: How much money does the Los Angeles Lakers star have?

“I was with my mom’s best friend, around seven years old, and I didn’t play basketball yet,” Reaves recalled. “She asked me what I wanted to do when I grew up, and I said, ‘I wanted to play in the NBA.'”

Advertisement

Reaves continued, “I played basketball in the yard, and she asked if I meant the MLB, since I played baseball. I answered, ‘No, I want to play in the NBA.’ I didn’t really understand why I said it; I didn’t love the game at that point, but something about it just felt right… it was meant to be.

Reaves’ impact on the Lakers so far

One of the roster’s most talented players, Reaves has shown he has what it takes to make his mark in NBA history. With stellar performances, he has been a key factor in the team’s 3-2 start to the regular season. He currently leads the league in assists and holds the second-highest average points scored per game.

Advertisement

Here are his stats for the first five games with the Lakers:

  • 28 PTS | 16 AST
  • 41 PTS | 5 AST
  • 51 PTS | 9 AST
  • 25 PTS | 11 AST
  • 26 PTS | 9 AST

Survey

Can Reaves keep leading the Lakers until Luka and LeBron come back?

ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Advertisement
santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar
ALSO READ
Are Anthony Edwards, LeBron James, and Luka Doncic playing today, Oct. 29, in Timberwolves vs Lakers?
NBA

Are Anthony Edwards, LeBron James, and Luka Doncic playing today, Oct. 29, in Timberwolves vs Lakers?

Messi names Djokovic, Nadal, Federer, LeBron, and Curry among athletes he admires
Soccer

Messi names Djokovic, Nadal, Federer, LeBron, and Curry among athletes he admires

Why is LeBron James not playing tonight, October 24, for Lakers vs Timberwolves?
NBA

Why is LeBron James not playing tonight, October 24, for Lakers vs Timberwolves?

Valentin Vacherot surpasses Federer in Masters 1000 record but falls short from Djokovic and Nadal
Tennis

Valentin Vacherot surpasses Federer in Masters 1000 record but falls short from Djokovic and Nadal

Better Collective Logo