Lakers’ Austin Reaves shares seven-word response on what LeBron and Doncic would say after triumph over Wolves

Austin Reaves has emerged as the leader for the Los Angeles Lakers in recent matchups this regular season. With LeBron James and Luka Doncic out due to injuries, Reaves has stepped up as the on-court coordinator. Following the victory against the Minnesota Timberwolves, he delivered a seven-word quip referencing LeBron and Luka.

“They’ll probably tell me I s*** [laughs],” Reaves told ESPN when asked about a hypothetical scenario where LeBron and Luka were present. He added, “They would probably say that because I missed too many shots today.”

Reaves’ remarks on what LeBron and Luka might say are just a snippet of his postgame reflections following the Timberwolves game. The Lakers have found in him the perfect piece to complement the team in the absence of their main stars.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Having already reached a career-high 51 points in a game, Reaves has also significantly contributed with an average of 10 assists per game and 5.6 rebounds.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Reaves’ emotional reflection on NBA journey

Each player has a unique journey, and Reaves shared his emotional story during a postgame press conference after his performance against the Timberwolves. He opened up about his path to the NBA.

Advertisement

see also Lakers’ Austin Reaves makes a major statement amid LeBron James’ injury absence

see also Austin Reaves’ net worth: How much money does the Los Angeles Lakers star have?

“I was with my mom’s best friend, around seven years old, and I didn’t play basketball yet,” Reaves recalled. “She asked me what I wanted to do when I grew up, and I said, ‘I wanted to play in the NBA.'”

Advertisement

Reaves continued, “I played basketball in the yard, and she asked if I meant the MLB, since I played baseball. I answered, ‘No, I want to play in the NBA.’ I didn’t really understand why I said it; I didn’t love the game at that point, but something about it just felt right… it was meant to be.“

Reaves’ impact on the Lakers so far

One of the roster’s most talented players, Reaves has shown he has what it takes to make his mark in NBA history. With stellar performances, he has been a key factor in the team’s 3-2 start to the regular season. He currently leads the league in assists and holds the second-highest average points scored per game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here are his stats for the first five games with the Lakers:

28 PTS | 16 AST

41 PTS | 5 AST

51 PTS | 9 AST

25 PTS | 11 AST

26 PTS | 9 AST

SurveyCan Reaves keep leading the Lakers until Luka and LeBron come back? Can Reaves keep leading the Lakers until Luka and LeBron come back? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE