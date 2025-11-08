Lakers’ Bronny James acknowledges the areas he has improved compared to his rookie season

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to build a promising future with Luka Doncic as the cornerstone of a new generation of talent. One of the biggest questions surrounding that project is the role of Bronny James, LeBron James’ son, who remains somewhat of an uncertainty but has clearly shown growth between his rookie year and now in the NBA.

In his second season with the Lakers, Bronny James has made it his mission to prove his value, showcasing the strides he has made since his first year. The young guard logged extended minutes under head coach JJ Redick during the Lakers’ 123-115 win over the Portland Trail Blazers. James finished the night with five points, six assists, and one steal in 19 minutes of play.

For James, the focus this season has been on becoming a dependable defender and a secondary playmaker, goals he emphasized after the game, per Spectrum Sports Network’s Khobi Price.

“I feel like it’s way better, especially on the defensive end,” James said. “Holding my own, pushing the pace offensively, in transition, and stuff like that. I felt like I did a great job in the summer getting in shape. JJ [Redick] has told me I’m playing as hard as I can right now, so I’m going to keep doing that.”

Bronny James of the Los Angeles Lakers

How the Lakers are trending

James’ five points and six assists against Portland marked season highs in both categories. The Lakers, playing without All-Stars LeBron James and Austin Reaves, have extended their winning streak to four games. Los Angeles defeated the San Antonio Spurs 118-116, improving to 7-2, the second-best record in the Western Conference behind the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder, who sit at 9-1.

James Worthy praises Bronny

Lakers legend James Worthy praised Bronny James’ performance, calling it the best game of the young guard’s NBA career in the 123-115 win over the Trail Blazers. Worthy, now a broadcaster for the Lakers, said he was particularly impressed with James’ energy and confidence on both ends of the floor.

“I thought this might have been Bronny’s best game of his NBA career,” Worthy said, per Lakers Daily. Coming off an 18-minute performance in the Lakers’ 130-120 win over the Miami Heat, James has averaged 3.5 points, 4.4 assists, and 2.0 steals in 18.5 minutes over the last two games, showing steady progress in limited action.