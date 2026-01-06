Kirk Cousins reveals where he intends to play in 2026 after last season with Falcons

Kirk Cousins has not enjoyed a smooth tenure with the Atlanta Falcons. Now, as the organization prepares to decide what to do with the veteran quarterback, Cousins has made his preference clear regarding where he wants to play in the 2026 NFL season.

In 2024, the Falcons signed Kirk Cousins to a massive four-year, $180 million contract. However, he quickly lost his starting quarterback role, with the NFC South club handing the offense over to Michael Penix Jr.

Despite that change, Cousins has not lost hope of remaining in Atlanta. According to Mike Garafolo, the veteran quarterback wants to stay with the Falcons in 2026, making it clear that Atlanta is the only team he is interested in playing for next season.

Are the Falcons trading or releasing Kirk Cousins?

The Falcons are expected to undergo a significant rebuild ahead of the upcoming season. The franchise will enter the next campaign with a new president, head coach, and general manager, which leaves Cousins’ future very much up in the air.

After the 2025 season ended, Atlanta announced the departures of head coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot. Those changes could have a major impact on Cousins’ status, as his desire to stay will ultimately depend on the direction of the new leadership group.

According to reports, the Falcons could listen to trade offers for Cousins, although his market value around the league may be limited. That said, both sides agreed to restructure his contract, improving flexibility for the team and clarity for the quarterback.

The restructure reduced Cousins’ 2026 base salary from a non-guaranteed $35 million to just $2.1 million—a difference of $32.9 million. There were also adjustments to his guaranteed money in 2027, with a final decision on his future expected before the 2026 season.

A QB2 role in Atlanta isn’t so bad for Cousins

When the Falcons moved from Kirk Cousins to Michael Penix Jr. as their starting quarterback, many believed it could signal the end of Cousins’ career. Instead, he remained a reliable QB2, particularly given Penix’s ongoing durability concerns.

Michael Penix Jr. has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career, creating multiple opportunities for Cousins to potentially reclaim the QB1 role. If he capitalizes on those chances, some believe the veteran could eventually earn back the starting job on a more permanent basis.

