NY Yankees, NY Mets reportedly share the same preference between Cody Bellinger and Kyle Tucker

As the weeks go by, the MLB offseason continues to heat up, with plenty of star players still lacking clarity about their future for the 2026 season. Cody Bellinger and Kyle Tucker are among them, and the New York Mets and Yankees are emerging as potential landing spots.

Both Big Apple franchises are determined to strengthen their rosters as much as possible heading into what’s next—and they share a common target. The Yankees and Mets are both interested in adding the same player.

According to reporter Mark Feinsand, Cody Bellinger currently holds the upper hand in this race, as he is the preferred option for a move to either the Bronx or Queens. Kyle Tucker, meanwhile, could be headed for a different destination.

While the Yankees must face a major financial obstacle, they are still dreaming of bringing their star back. The Mets have no intention of taking their foot off the gas, and manager Carlos Mendoza is also eager to add him to his roster.

Cody Bellinger #35 of the New York Yankees.

Where may Tucker land?

According to a report from MLB insider Mark Feinsand, the Toronto Blue Jays remain the frontrunners to land superstar outfielder Kyle Tucker, even after their recent splash in the international market.

Feinsand noted that two industry sources still view Toronto as the most likely destination for the consensus top free agent, as the organization looks to build on its recent World Series success.

Rivals like the Yankees and Mets are reportedly monitoring the Blue Jays’ decision on Kyle Tucker after signing Okamoto, which signals that the $60 million investment in the Japanese slugger has not taken Toronto out of the running for another massive contract.