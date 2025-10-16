Lakers’ JJ Redick pushes back against comparisons between Cooper Flagg and former NBA All-Stars

Cooper Flagg is one of the top prospects in recent NBA drafts, and the Dallas Mavericks were fortunate to land the talent as a first pick. During the preseason, comparisons between the rookie and former NBA All-Stars have surfaced, but the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, JJ Redick, does not agree.

Playing in the preseason, Flagg has been adjusting to the NBA level. Against the Lakers on Wednesday, he played 28 minutes, scoring 13 points with two rebounds and three assists. Lakers head coach JJ Redick was asked about Flagg’s potential on the court and comparisons to other players, but he quickly dismissed them.

“He doesn’t really remind me of anybody. I know the Grant Hill comparisons are getting thrown out a lot right now. Cooper is his own special player. His defensive instincts and playmaking ability far exceed most 18-year-olds. He’s a worker. And I expect him to develop into a really good shooter. Those are the two things that just stand out right away. He has such a feel for the game… His defensive skills and playmaking really stand out,” Redick said.

Flagg has often been compared to former Pistons forward Grant Hill due to their similar size and defensive versatility. Hill could guard multiple positions and excel both on and off the ball. Flagg has defended nearly every position, and his height makes him a key factor in rim protection.

Cooper Flagg #32 of the Dallas Mavericks.

Redick sees a connection between Flagg and Hill

Redick, like Flagg and Hill, is a Duke Blue Devils legend. Flagg and Redick are two of the seven Duke players to win the Wooden Award as national player of the year, while Grant Hill lost out to Glenn Robinson the year he was named a First Team All-American. Redick closely monitored Flagg throughout his lone season at Duke and came away very impressed.

What Kidd said about Flagg

With Flagg’s unique skill set, Mavericks coach Jason Kidd reportedly considered whether he could use the former Duke star in a role similar to Grant Hill. Hill, a highly touted Blue Devils prospect, shares some traits with this past draft’s No. 1 pick.

“Kidd saw shades of another former Duke star in Flagg’s game: Grant Hill, who shared the Rookie of the Year award with Kidd in 1994-95, when the 6-foot-8 Hill ran the point for the Detroit Pistons. Kidd saw the same phenomenal blend of feel and force in Flagg that Hill had coming out of Duke,” wrote Michael MacMahon.

Kidd’s assessment makes sense, as the Mavericks aim to gain creative depth while awaiting Kyrie Irving’s return, enhancing team synergy and chemistry, particularly to improve offensive efficiency.

