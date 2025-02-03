The Los Angeles Lakers made a bold statement by trading Anthony Davis for Luka Doncic, signaling their commitment to both immediate success and long-term stability. Despite his youth, Doncic has already proven he can command an offense and lead a team to the NBA Finals, making him a cornerstone for the Lakers’ future. Following the blockbuster move, Lakers legend Magic Johnson shared his perspective on Doncic’s arrival in Los Angeles.

“You know I love assists, and with LeBron and Luka teaming up, I get to watch two of the best passers that have ever played on the same team! I can hardly wait to see Luka in a Lakers jersey in Crypto arena! Laker Nation, get ready!,” stated Magic on X, formerly twitter.

Magic Johnson is thrilled with the addition of Luka Doncic, highlighting that the move brings together two of the best passers in NBA history on the same team. Beyond their elite playmaking, both Doncic and LeBron James are also prolific scorers.

Despite battling injuries this season, Doncic has still posted impressive numbers, averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game, slightly outperforming Anthony Davis as a scorer, who averaged 25.7 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 3.4 assists.

Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks walks off the court after the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center

Despite the excitement Magic Johnson claimed to feel, he showed a concern that JJ Redick will be without Davis who was a good defensive player and LeBron, Doncic and Reaves will have to be fit into the team: “Usage rate may be a problem for the Lakers because LeBron, Luka, and Austin all love to have the ball in their hands. How will Coach JJ Reddick design an offense that keeps all 3 of them happy?,” stated Magic Johnson on X, formerly twitter.

Magic Johnson shares strong take on Max Christie’s departure from the Lakers

Lakers legend Magic Johnson also analyzed the team’s defense, noting that head coach JJ Redick could face challenges without Max Christie and Anthony Davis, who was a cornerstone on that end of the floor. Johnson highlighted two players who will need to step up and elevate their defensive performances to fill the void left by Davis.

“Max Christie being traded to the Mavericks is going to hurt the Lakers defense, so now Finney-Smith and Vanderbilt will have to step up defensively to fill that void,” stated Magic Johnson on X, formerly Twitter.

It is clear that Dorian Finney-Smith has elevated his game, but he previously had the defensive anchor of Max Christie or Anthony Davis alongside him. Now, JJ Redick will need both Finney-Smith and Jarred Vanderbilt to step up and help maintain balance on both ends of the floor. While Redick has already maximized much of the team’s talent, the real challenge will be whether he can stabilize the Lakers’ defense without Christie and Davis.

