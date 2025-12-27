What happens if Chargers lose to Texans today in Week 17 of 2025 NFL season?

The Houston Texans will play the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 17. This is a marquee game that will decide plenty of things coming into the last week of the regular season. It also features a stellar showdown between two great NFL playoff teams.

If the Chargers lose, nothing drastic happens as the team already clinched a playoff berth. However, it will cost the Chargers the opportunity to end up as the first seed in the AFC or to win the division.

The Chargers control their own destiny, as if they win out, they will win the division. Also, they would have the opportunity to end up as the first seed in the AFC. Hence, this is a very important game for Justin Herbert and the Chargers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Texans have a must-win game here too

With a win, the Texans could clinch a playoff spot, but more than that, it would be a big swing in credibility as the playoffs come close. The Texans are riding a seven-game win streak but the five of those wins have been against teams that will not play in the postseason, and the Ravens who are at the brink of elimination. A win against the Chargers would be a big boost on their resume.

C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans

Advertisement

Also, quarterback CJ Stroud will be put to the test. Stroud only has one game over 300 yards this season, and only four games over 100 passer rating (three of those against Ravens and non-playoff teams). Stroud has failed to live up to the hype he showed in his rookie year, and the Chargers present a good test as they are a tough defense. In fact, the Chargers have allowed less than 20 points in the last four games.

Advertisement

see also Justin Herbert makes strong confession ahead of Chargers’ Week 17 NFL clash against Texans

This is a very tough matchup

The Chargers and Texans are both ranked in the top 10 in both total defense and scoring defense. However the offenses rank 17th (LAC) and 19th (HOU) in points scored. Still, both teams have good-to-great quarterbacks and the potential for both is great.

Advertisement

Now, football is won in the trenches. Both teams play great defense, and both teams have lackluster offensive lines, so this might not be a shootout. The quarterback that is less mistake-prone is the one that will win the game.