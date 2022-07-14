In the midst of free agency, rumors, and confirmed transfers in the NBA, Los Angeles Lakers legend Robert Horry points to the only two players in the league who should be retained at all costs by their teams... and they are not LeBron James or Kevin Durant

Few sports in the world have a league in which as many stars converge as the NBA. Week after week, and in different teams, there is always a star who leaves flashes with his talent. However, even within that elite, there are levels, and Robert Hurry, icon of the Los Angeles Lakers in the late 90s and early 2000s, pointed out the only players who should never be discarded by their teams, and among them are neither LeBron James nor Kevin Durant.

And if there is an authorized voice to speak on the subject, to point out those players that no team should get rid of, it is Big Shot Bob. He is above legends like Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson in championships won with 7. Along with John Salley and two other players, they are the only ones who have won the NBA with three different teams.

Thus, with all that hierarchy and legacy in 16 years of career on the court, Robert Horry raised his voice and threw a dart at the ego of one of the greatest figures in the NBA today, LeBron James, because he did not include him in the very small group of non-transferable players.

Stars above LeBron James and Kevin Durant for Robert Horry

Kevin Durant's decision to leave the Brooklyn Nets has generated a tsunami of reactions and speculation focused on clarifying the new destiny of the talented power forward. A possible trade between KD and LeBron James would not be a bad deal for the Los Angeles Lakers, according to Horry, since neither of them has the status of non-transferable today in the NBA, which only Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry enjoy.

"I think there’s only probably one dude in the league right now — or two dudes — I’d say two dudes that aren’t on the trading block. That’s Luka and Steph. Everybody else can be traded. I don’t care who you are.” said Horry during an episode of his podcast Big Shot Bob Pod.

After winning his fourth NBA championship in seven years, there is no doubt that Stephen Curry's career is at its best with the Golden State Warriors. While in the case of the Slovenian Luka Doncic, his exploits on the court and his display of quality are well known, however, he needs more echo in the Dallas Mavericks to be able to enter the group of champions. It remains to be seen if he can finally achieve it during the 2022-2023 season.