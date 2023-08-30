The Dallas Mavericks went the extra mile to make sure Kyrie Irving would stay. They signed him to a huge contract at the beginning of the NBA’s offseason to shut down all doubts about his future with the team.

Needless to say, the Mavs continue to be Luka Doncic’s team, but Mark Cuban knows no one can win on his own. That’s why he wanted to take some major pressure off his shoulders.

However, as good as both players are on their own, Los Angeles Lakers legend Byron Scott still isn’t sold on how they could mesh and be at their best together on the court.

Byron Scott Doesn’t Think Doncic And Kyrie Can Coexist

“I think Dallas has got a really good team but I still think it’s going to be hard for J-Kidd to kind of figure out how to use Kyrie and Luka together,” Scott said. “Both guys are very dominant with the ball, so it’s going to be really hard for him to figure out how to play those guys together, as a team, but they got some talent.”

“Dallas is going to be a good team this year,” Scott added. “I don’t think they’re going to be a force in the West, it’s just too many great teams. But Kyrie Irving is one of the most talented players I’ve ever seen.”

Of course, that’s what most analysts seem to think about this team, but we’ve seen what talented duos are capable of when they’re at their best, so it’ll be interesting to see how they respond.