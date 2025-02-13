Luka Doncic’s two-word verdict on JJ Redick as Lakers’ coach

Luka Doncic and JJ Redick have quickly built a relationship of mutual respect, evident in the Slovenian star’s early performances with the Los Angeles Lakers. Despite being in his first season as an NBA head coach, Redick has already impressed Doncic with his leadership and basketball IQ.

Doncic’s debut in Los Angeles was marked by a strong performance, though the Lakers’ winning streak was snapped in their second game against the Utah Jazz. Despite the loss, Redick emphasized the importance of managing key players’ workloads before the All-Star break, recognizing that Doncic is still regaining his rhythm after a period of inactivity.

“Great coach,“ Luka Doncic declared when asked about JJ Redick, per Spectrum SportsNet’s Mike Trudell, praising his maturity and ability to lead. For his part, Redick expressed excitement about coaching the Slovenian star, highlighting his quick adaptability and selfless style of play.

Doncic and Redick: A new era in Los Angeles

Doncic’s arrival has generated immense excitement among Lakers fans. His talent, combined with the leadership of LeBron James and the potential of players like Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, promises an exciting new chapter for the franchise.

The mutual respect between Doncic and Redick is key to the Lakers’ success. With Redick’s strategic vision and Doncic’s skill and ambition, they have the potential to form a winning combination capable of bringing the Lakers back to championship contention.

Jazz avenge previous loss to Lakers

The matchup against Utah presented a tough challenge for the Lakers, who were adjusting to roster changes and a packed schedule following Doncic’s arrival. Walker Kessler and Lauri Markkanen dominated the paint, leading Utah’s offense. Despite strong performances from LeBron James, Austin Reaves, and Rui Hachimura, the Lakers struggled to contain the Jazz, who secured a 131-119 victory.