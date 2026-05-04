Lakers’ Luka Doncic seen getting up shots in practice before Game 1 vs OKC, and Redick gives a concerning message

The Los Angeles Lakers advanced to the second round, where they will face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2026 NBA Playoffs, and managed to do so without Luka Doncic, who continues his rehab for his Grade 2 left hamstring strain. Although he has been seen at practice getting shots up, JJ Redick has nothing to add.

According to Dave McMenamin, Doncic was getting up shots Monday, hours before the team heads to Oklahoma, but when asked about his availability for Game 1, JJ Redick said, “no update,” which means there is no significant progress on his injury and his return will still have to wait.

Doncic dealt with a nagging hamstring throughout the 2025-26 season, so he and the Lakers have every reason to be overly cautious as he ramps back up for basketball activities. It is a tough reality to swallow given how well Doncic was playing to close out the regular season, but jeopardizing his health to try to advance past the Thunder would be a terrible decision.

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What the Lakers should expect

If it were a different type of injury, there would probably be a greater willingness to allow Doncic to play; however, at this point, the priority should be focused on next season and the long-term future. Oklahoma City swept the Phoenix Suns and has enjoyed extended rest, so rushing the 27-year-old back might not make as much of a difference as the team would hope.

Luka Doncic, getting up shots Monday. When asked about his availability for Game 1, JJ Redick said, “no update.” pic.twitter.com/UZBw9x2E9R — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 4, 2026

In theory, Doncic could return at some point in the series if Los Angeles manages to steal a couple of games, but that is much easier said than done. Even if the most likely outcome is a second-round exit, the Lakers should feel proud of what they have accomplished so far and protect Doncic to avoid worsening his injury.

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The true estimated return of Doncic

According to sports doctor Jesse Morse, this type of injury typically requires 6 to 8 weeks for a full recovery. However, with advanced treatment methods and aggressive rehabilitation, the timeline can sometimes be shortened to around 4 to 6 weeks.

Now, just over a month removed from the injury, with the injury happening on April 2, Luka has rejoined the NBA team but has yet to make significant progress in his on-court activity, particularly in running and five-on-five play. “Therefore, he’s not close to returning,” Morse explained. “I think realistically, the fastest Doncic could return is Monday, May 11, for Game 4,” the sports medicine specialist added.