JJ Redick reveals which area the Lakers must be smarter in to beat OKC in the 2026 NBA Playoffs

The Los Angeles Lakers had in front of them a more than complicated series against the reigning champions, the Oklahoma City Thunder, who were still the main contenders in these 2026 NBA Playoffs. JJ Redick was analyzing what they had to improve, while also knowing they would not have Luka Doncic, although he had already been seen getting shots up.

To counter those runs, Redick said he planned to adjust his in-game approach, particularly with timeouts. He referenced Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle as an example of managing momentum with quick decisions. “I know Rick Carlisle is like the master of that, is like the quick timeout,” Redick said. “I’ve already told the staff, I’ve already told the players, like, I’ve got to be more diligent than I normally am.”

Redick admitted that his usual preference for conserving timeouts late in games might not apply against Oklahoma City. “I like my timeouts. I like going into the fourth quarter with four timeouts. I like having two in the last 30 seconds,” he said. “I don’t think you have the luxury of worrying about that because the game can get away from you so quick.”

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What the Lakers will do

Beyond the use of timeouts, limiting turnovers remained a key aspect of the Lakers’ strategy. The Thunder’s defensive pressure, led by players like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and anchored by rim protectors like Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein, had consistently disrupted opposing offenses.

JJ Redick of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts.

The Lakers showed signs of vulnerability in this area during their first-round series, as stretches of careless ball handling created scoring opportunities for Houston. Against Oklahoma City, those mistakes could prove far more costly.

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On the offensive end, Los Angeles relied on LeBron James, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura to generate consistent scoring while facing one of the NBA’s best defensive units. The Lakers’ ability to convert perimeter shots and avoid turnovers in transition would be crucial to prevent the Thunder from building momentum, and this was where the absence of Luka Doncic could be felt the most.

What else Redick will watch

Head coach JJ Redick acknowledged the challenge ahead, pointing to Oklahoma City’s ability to control games through momentum swings. With Game 1 set in Oklahoma City, the Lakers were focused on limiting those stretches that had defined the Thunder’s success.

Redick identified Oklahoma City’s ability to generate scoring runs as the primary issue his team had to address in the series. “Well, we couldn’t learn a lot from three of those games because we were god awful,” Redick said. “I think bigger picture, just a general thing with them is they’re really good at runs.”