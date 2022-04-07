Following the Los Angeles Lakers’ embarrassing elimination from playoff contention, Anthony Davis became subject of trade rumors. Here’s what he had to say about it.

Only a few could have predicted how bad the 2021-22 NBA season would eventually go for the Los Angeles Lakers. On paper, they had a powerful roster and were expected to fight for the championship.

However, the Purple and Gold not only have failed to qualify directly for the playoffs but they will not play in the postseason at all, which is why the front office is expected to make big decisions in the summer.

The critics are falling on everyone, even on LeBron James. So Anthony Davis, who missed big part of the season due to injury, has inevitably been blamed for the disappointing campaign and was even subject of trade rumors lately.

NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis knows nothing about a potential trade

"I can't control those things," AD told Dave McMenamin of ESPN following the Lakers' loss to the Suns that ended their play-in tournament aspirations. "That's an upstairs thing. A Klutch, Rich Paul thing. My agency.

"I mean, my job is to go out and play basketball. Obviously I love it in L.A. If that's something that they're considering, then we'll have a conversation about it. I don't know what they're talking about, what's the plan. I mean, I don't think they're planning on doing anything [with me].”

Anthony Davis doesn’t take blame for the injuries, says it could have been worse

"I had no injuries this year where it was, 'Damn, that's AD's fault,'" Davis said. "Someone falls into my leg, sprains my MCL. The same exact thing [Kevin Durant] had. The good thing is, what people don't know, is that the doctors actually told me that you're lucky. Our team doctor said if you weren't doing the work that you were supposed to be doing this summer, both could have been worse.”

Apart from that, there are no positive takeaways for Anthony Davis nor the Lakers this season. They were expected to make a run at the title, yet they have not even made it to the play-in. Whether it’s with AD or not, the Lakers must do a lot of work in the offseason to come back stronger next year.